Vodafone announces Phone Buy-Back Guarantee for iPhone 14 series

Published
2022/09/09 09:00 (BST)

Vodafone has unveiled the UK's only Phone Buy-Back Guarantee policy.

Following Apple's announcement for the new iPhone series, the phone network has introduced a new offering to help customers sell their handsets back for a guaranteed price next year.

The new system will help customers upgrade earlier, with the Buy-Back Guarantee - up to £871 depending on the model - working alongside the company's Unbeatable Trade-In.

The latter guarantees customers will get the best price for their current eligible device when they trade it for the new iPhone.

Max Taylor - Consumer Director at Vodafone UK - said: “Vodafone EVO the UK’s best smartphone plan gets even better with the UK’s first and only iPhone Buy-Back Guarantee.”

The policy means Vodafone costumers will get a guaranteed price for their iPhone 14 model, providing their trade in between September 1 and October 31 2023.

After that period, customers will still receive a buy-back bonus of £50 on top of the trade-in value of their phone at the time.

The iPhone 14 Series will be available to pre-order from Vodafone with the UK's only Phone Buy-Back Guarantee from 9th September 2022.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Queen Elizabeth was 'full of fun' at Balmoral dinner just days before death
Boris Johnson leads former Prime Ministers' tributes to Queen Elizabeth
Parents urged to clean up children's devices and monitor usage as they go back to school
Monarchs around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Recommended