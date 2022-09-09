Vodafone has unveiled the UK's only Phone Buy-Back Guarantee policy.

Following Apple's announcement for the new iPhone series, the phone network has introduced a new offering to help customers sell their handsets back for a guaranteed price next year.

The new system will help customers upgrade earlier, with the Buy-Back Guarantee - up to £871 depending on the model - working alongside the company's Unbeatable Trade-In.

The latter guarantees customers will get the best price for their current eligible device when they trade it for the new iPhone.

Max Taylor - Consumer Director at Vodafone UK - said: “Vodafone EVO the UK’s best smartphone plan gets even better with the UK’s first and only iPhone Buy-Back Guarantee.”

The policy means Vodafone costumers will get a guaranteed price for their iPhone 14 model, providing their trade in between September 1 and October 31 2023.

After that period, customers will still receive a buy-back bonus of £50 on top of the trade-in value of their phone at the time.

The iPhone 14 Series will be available to pre-order from Vodafone with the UK's only Phone Buy-Back Guarantee from 9th September 2022.