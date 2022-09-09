Apple has revealed the iPhone 14 and Watch Ultra at a special launch event.

The tech giant has unveiled its latest devices with four versions of the new handset, while the event had a live audience in person at its Cupertino headquarters for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As revealed in the pre-recorded presentation, the new iPhone - which is coming in both standard and Plus sizes - will include car crash detection technology and emergency satellite connectivity.

When it comes to an emergency call, the phone can display the direction of passing satellites overheard, before directing the user where to point the device to connect.

The device will take 15 seconds to a few minutes to send a message.

Meanwhile, the handset will come with a new 12-megapixel camera which can take snapshots of fast-moving subjects, while Apple has also boasted a 49% improvement in low-light situations.

The iPhone 14 will cost $799 in the US or £949 in the UK.

The Apple Watch Series 8 includes temperature sensors to track ovulation cycles, and Apple has insisted the data will be encrypted with a passcode or biometrics required to access it in light of changes to abortion legislation in the US.

Chief operating officer Jeff Williams added: "We are taking our commitment to women's health even further."

The Apple Watch Ultra - which was introduced alongside ultramarathoner Scott Jurek from 'Born to Run' - is being hyped with a larget face design to help in extreme sports, while the device itself is dust-proof, crack-resistant and swim-proof.