Benedict Cumberbatch will star in 'The End We Start From'.

The 46-year-old actor has joined Jodie Comer, Katherine Waterston and Mark Strong in the survival film that is being directed by Mahalia Belo.

The movie is set in London during an environmental crisis and tells the story of a mother (Comer) who tries to find a way home amid chaotic floods with her newborn child.

The flick is based on Megan Hunter's "heart-wrenching" novel of the same name and Alice Birch has adapted the story for the big screen.

Joel Fry, Gina McKee and Nina Sosanya have also joined the cast of the project, which is being produced by Cumberbatch's SunnyMarch company. The 'Sherlock' star will executive produce the movie.

Jodie – who will also serve as an executive producer on the film – said: "My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn. Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love."

Producers Leah Clarke, Liza Marshall and Adam Ackland have said: "'The End We Start From' is very close to our hearts.

"Megan’s heart-wrenching novel, and Alice’s wonderful adaptation, present a story about motherhood, separation, social and environmental upheaval, and those primal instincts in us which draw moments of joy and inspiration out of the chaos. We are incredibly excited to have Mahalia and Jodie lead this talented creative team in making what we know will be a resonant, riveting film."