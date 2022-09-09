The BBC Proms concert series has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The annual eight-week season was due to conclude with the traditional finale - the famous Last Night of The Proms - at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday (10.09.22) but it has now been called off as a mark of respect for the late monarch - who passed away on Thursday (08.09.22) plunging the UK into mourning.

Another concert Prom 71 - which was due to take place on Friday (09.09.22) - has also been cancelled while Thursday night's event (08.09.22) was cut short after news of the Queen's death broke.

A statement from BBC Proms posted on Twitter explained: "Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday 9 September, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 10 September."

The concert on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Orchestra was curtailed with an announcement of the sad news onstage. The musicians then played the UK's National Anthem and Elgar's Nimrod before bringing the curtain down on the event.

Reports suggest the royal box remained empty and the curtain behind the seats was closed as a mark of respect for the late monarch, who last attended The Proms in 2006 for a special concert to mark her 80th birthday.

Stars including Dame Harriet Walter, soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason were among those due to appear at the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday (10.09.22).