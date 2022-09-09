Captain America and Black Panther are rumoured to appear in Amy Hennig's new WW2 game for Marvel.

Later today (09.09.22) at D23’s Disney and Marvel video game showcase the eagerly-awaited title from Skydance New Media, which was launched by the 'Uncharted' creator, will be unveiled.

And according to various reports, the two superheroes will join forces to take on the Hydra organisation.

It appears to be taking inspiration from the 2010 comics 'Black Panther/Captain America: Flags of our Fathers'.

Time will tell.

Meanwhile, EA is rumoured to be working on an open-world 'Black Panther' game.

According to industry insider Geoff Grubb, Kevin Stephens, who joined the studio last May to lead the creation of a new open-world action-adventure game, is to head up the title based on the Marvel character, also known as T'Challa.

Speaking on his 'Giant Bomb' podcast, he claimed the game is in "very early development" and the superhero - brought to life on the big screen in the 2018 blockbuster of the same name by the late Chadwick Boseman - is dead from the start.

Geoff explained: “It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead.

“The player is going to take on the challenges of becoming the new Black Panther and that seems to be the set-up for the game.”

The game has a codename of "Project Rainier", seemingly in reference to Seattle's Mount Rainer, which is near to where the EA studio headed up by Kevin is based.

At the time of writing, EA is yet to officially speak of the rumoured game.

A sequel to the movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', is set for release on November 11.

However, Black Panther has not been recast following Chadwick's death from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.