Lily James has become a global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council.

The 33-year-old actress has joined forces with the Natural Diamond Council - which seeks to advance the integrity of the modern diamond jewellery industry - and Lily features in the organisation's brand-new campaign.

The movie star - who was born in Esher in England - said: "Shooting the campaign in my home country was so special for me.

"Personally, I get sentimental over family heirlooms and tokens that have been passed down. I love the element of closeness that wearing a piece of diamond jewellery brings forward. I’m excited to represent this familiar feeling for so many in my new role as NDC’s Global Ambassador."

Lily plays a starring role in a new 45-second campaign video, which references some of her most well-known on-screen roles.

David Kellie, the chief executive officer of Natural Diamond Council, is thrilled to be working with Lily, who received an Emmy nomination for her performance in 'Pam and Tommy'.

He said: "Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds.

"With her recent Emmy nomination, Lily has been recognised as one of the leading actors in the world. The talent, versatility and authenticity she brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds. We are thrilled to have her join us as we build upon the success of another record-breaking year for natural diamond jewellery."

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and aims to personify the themes of "self-love and individuality".

Kristina Buckley Kayel, the managing director of the Natural Diamond Council, said: "Women self-purchasing natural diamond jewellery continues to be a dominant growth driver for the sector.

"Women today play many roles in life, and a natural diamond jewellery purchase is a way to express reward, self-love and individuality, which we aim to personify through our campaign film. The diamond jewellery is a constant reminder of her deservingness no matter what she has going on."