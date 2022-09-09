Daniel Craig found Queen Elizabeth to be "very funny" throughout filming for their London 2012 Olympics sketch.

The British monarch - who died on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96 - starred alongside the actor in a sketch that formed part of the opening ceremony for the Summer Games, in which Craig in character as James Bond collected Her Majesty from Buckingham Palace for the pair to 'parachute' into the Olympic Stadium using Union Jack parachutes.

Daniel, 54, admitted he loved the Queen's dry sense of humour which she displayed during the time they spent together.

Asked to describe the Queen on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Daniel replied: "Very funny. Very funny."

The former 007 star also revealed that the monarch joked about his perceived reluctance to smile.

He shared: "[She] wants to crack a joke, and [she] cracked a joke about me.

"We were having our photographs taken and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile. Fair enough!"

The Queen's beloved pet Corgi dogs also appeared in the sketch, and Daniel remembers them as being "very friendly".

He said: "I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time.

"I think they have their own footmen - they're very friendly."

Daniel previously hailed the monarch for being "fun" and "incredibly game" during filming.

The actor recalled: "It wasn't supposed to be funny. It was supposed to be serious.

"She was fun, incredibly game. We had a short space of time and I was a bit grumpy as it was my day off and suddenly I am at the Palace with the Queen at her private chamber.

"And she improvises a little bit. She was supposed to be sitting at the desk and she asked if she could write, so she pretended to write."