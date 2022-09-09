The British Fashion Council has praised Queen Elizabeth's "empathy, strength and grace".

The monarch passed away peacefully on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96, at her Balmoral residence, and the not-for-profit organisation - which promotes leading British fashion designers - has paid a glowing tribute to the Queen.

A statement said: "We are devastated to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whose reign will be marked in history as one of empathy, strength and grace. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family as we celebrate The Queen’s life and remember her extraordinary legacy."

The Queen made an appearance at London Fashion Week in 2018, and the council has praised the monarch for "supporting young creatives" in the industry.

The statement said: "Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun were evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation."

Stella McCartney - one of the UK's leading designers - has also paid tribute to the late monarch of the UK and Commonwealth.

The acclaimed designer - who is also the daughter of former Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney - said on Instagram: "It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family."

The heartfelt post also featured a quote from the Queen on her coronation day in June 1953.

She said at the time: "Therefore I am sure that this, my Coronation, is not the symbol of a power and a splendour that are gone but a declaration of our hopes for the future, and for the years I may, by God's Grace and Mercy, be given to reign and serve you as your Queen."