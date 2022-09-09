Shia LaBeouf's mother has died at the age of 80.

The 36-year-old actor has confirmed that his mom, Shayna Saide, died of heart failure at a Los Angeles hospital on August 27.

Shia told The Hollywood Reporter: "My mother was full of fear in her last moments: asking the doctor what this tube was and what that machine did. She was frantic.

"She was deeply interested in God and spirituality her whole life, but she didn’t know him. Hence her last moments."

The Hollywood star found Catholicism after playing a famous monk in 'Padre Pio', the biographical drama film directed by Abel Ferrara.

Shia was also encouraged to develop "a relationship with God" by his late mother.

The actor shared: "Her greatest gift to me was to promote, in her dying, the necessity of a relationship with God. Not an interest, not just a belief, but a relationship built on proof as tangible as a hug. Her last gift to me was the ultimate persuasion for faith."

Shia described his mom as a "good girl", adding that she was "loved by many and known by too few".

He said: "She was a good girl. She was loved by many and known by too few. God bless you, momma."

By contrast, Shia recently admitted to vilifying his dad in 'Honey Boy'.

The actor conceded that the depiction of his dad in his 2019 movie was "f****** nonsense".

Shia - who played a version of his dad in the film - said: "I wrote this narrative, which was just f****** nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there.

"He was always there ... and I'd done a world press tour about how f***** he was as a man."