Artem Chigvintsev thinks getting married has changed his relationship with Nikki Bella.

The 40-year-old professional dancer and Nikki, 38, tied the knot in August, and he admits that their romance is already noticeably different.

Artem - who got engaged to Nikki in 2019 - shared: "Because we’ve been together for quite some time, I [felt] like, ‘Hey, getting married’s not gonna change much'. Just because … our days are still the same. [But] it actually does [change everything]."

Although Artem is loving married life, he acknowledges that he now has some extra responsibilities.

He told Us Weekly: "It just gives you more of [a feeling of being] filled with responsibilities … [I] definitely think through a lot more than I used to, but it feels good. It feels good to be married."

Artem and Nikki - who have a two-year-old son called Matteo - were waiting to get married a "long time".

Reflecting on their marriage, Artem added: "It’s been a long time coming and … I’m excited, you know, wearing this on my hand."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Paris on August 26 in front of a small group of family and friends, including their son.

Artem and Nikki subsequently shared photos of their big day on Instagram, with one image showcasing their wedding rings, and another of them posing in their wedding attire with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In the joint post, Nikki and Artem also confirmed that fans will get to see their nuptials as there's a four-part programme planned around their wedding and the preparations.

The celebrity duo captioned the photos: "We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo (sic)"