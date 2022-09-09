David Beckham has declared he's "truly saddened" by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The former footballer has led tributes from the world of sport following the monarch's passing aged 96 on Thursday (08.09.22) with the ex-England captain declaring the Queen "would have known how loved she was" following the outpouring of sentiment across her Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June.

In a post on Instagram, Beckham wrote: "I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough.

"Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family … "

His sentiments were echoed in a message posted by current England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

In a message posted on Twitter, Kane wrote: "My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty."

Leah Williamson - who led England women's football team to victory at the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship final this summer - also expressed her sadness over the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

The Arsenal WSL skipper wrote on Instagram: "A constant presence of grace and decency in a world that continued to change around her. To comprehend the loss of our Queen is almost impossible, because it seemed, and we hoped, she could reign forever. A wonderful monarch but an exceptional person.

"A light so bright, she gave us hope when there seemed to be none, a warm voice amongst times of despair. A Queen who unified her people and who’s spirit made her appear as one of us. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

Another former England player Rio Ferdinand wrote: "My thoughts and condolences are with the members of the Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty," while Alan Shearer added: "The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country. For a boy from Newcastle it was an honour to be in her presence. Thank you Ma’am. For everything."

Away from football, four times Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah also joined in tributes to the late monarch.

The athlete shared a picture of himself on the day he received his knighthood from the Queen and wrote: "My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign."

Boxer Tyson Fury simply tweeted: "Thoughts prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you," while Frank Bruno added: “We all knew the end was near but to me our Queen was like a member of our family.

“I was lucky and blessed to meet her a few times. She was the Matriarch, mother of our nation. My thoughts are with the Royal Family – sad, sad day.”

Tennis star Rafael Nadal wrote: “My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the British people for the pass[ing] of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II.”

Fellow tennis star Roger Federer added: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain."