Katherine Jenkins was selected to sing the first recording of the new British National Anthem ‘God Save the King’ to mark the start of King Charles III’s reign.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano, 42, was invited to tape the rendition by BBC Radio 4 from a rural church in Sussex, south-east England.

She had a moment of silence and prayer before recording the song, which

Then closed the BBC’s extended ‘World at One’ programme on Radio 4 on Friday afternoon (09.09.22), with its first play at 1.53pm.

Katherine sang the national anthem many times and said she will always “cherish” her memories of performing it for the Queen.

She added on Friday: “I have only the fondest memories singing the national anthem for Her Majesty The Queen, memories I will always cherish.

“While my heart is heavy with grief, singing this today for the first time is a huge honour and was sung with the belief that King Charles III's reign will be happy and glorious!'

Katherine – awarded an OBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List for her services to music and charity – had shared a tribute to the Queen on Thursday, when the British monarch died aged 96, writing on her Instagram: “On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal family and with my fellow Brits and Commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for all you have given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, knowing just what to say in our darkest hours.

“You inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honoured to have sung for you and privileged to have known you. Rest in peace and rise in glory ma'am.”

The lyrics to ‘God Save the King’ are:

‘God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us:

God save the King!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On him be pleased to pour;

Long may he reign:

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

With heart and voice to sing,

God save the King!’