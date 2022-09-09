Julie Andrews and Cheryl added to the outpouring of celebrity tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

Actress and singer Julie, 86, hailed the British monarch for her “love, wisdom and grace” in a statement.

Julie, who played a royal as the dowager Queen of Genovia in the original ‘The Princess Diaries’, said: “A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace.

“May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.”

Cheryl, 39, took to Instagram on Friday (09.09.22) and shared a photo of the Queen taken in her younger days alongside her tribute.

She said: “May you spread your wings and fly into the loving arms of your awaiting Prince .. thank you for your service. Rest peacefully.”

The Girls Aloud singer also posted an image of the double rainbow that cascaded in the skies over Buckingham Palace on Thursday (08.09.22) just after the Queen’s death aged 96 had been announced.

Cheryl has performed at the Royal Variety Performance on several occasions with Girls Aloud over the years and worked closely with King Charles III with her projects with The Prince's Trust charity which helps vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

They join a host of names from the world of music to have paid tribute to the Queen, from Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger to Victoria Beckham and Harry Styles, who halted a concert in New York to lead fans in a round of applause for the monarch.