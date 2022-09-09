The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have updated their social media to show they will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles confirmed on Friday (09.09.22) his son William is inheriting his former title the Prince of Wales – “Tywysog Cymru” in Welsh.

He added William’s wife Catherine will now hold the titles of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess of Wales.

It makes her the first member of the royal family to hold the title since the King’s late wife Princess Diana.

William and Catherine, who share three children, have set their Instagram handle as ‘princeandprincessofwales’, and their biography for their 14.1 million followers on the platform says: “The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, based at Kensington Palace.”

In his first televised address to the nation since the death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday (08.09.22), King Charles III said on Friday evening (09.09.22): “Today, I am proud to create William Prince of Wales – Tywysog Cymru – the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

A royal source told MailOnline about the change: “The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

King Charles’ wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, now known as Queen Consort, has until now technically been the Princess of Wales.

But she has used the feminine equivalent of Charles’ Duke of Cornwall title, the Duchess of Cornwall.

She is thought not to have used the Princess of Wales title out of respect for King Charles’ former wife Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago in Paris in August 1997.

Among the younger royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.