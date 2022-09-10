Bella Hadid says she wept “every day” and was stricken with eating disorders and chronic anxiety as a teen before she shot to fame as a model.

The 25-year-old opened up about her youth in an interview with i-D magazine, saying she was smoking heavily from the age of 14 and suffered body dysmorphia after she found success.

She added: “Growing up, I thought it was normal that I had this chronic anxiety and this disassociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was.

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since the age of 14, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all of the kids are doing’.

“I realised that maybe that was me trying to figure out why I felt that way. And in reality, all I needed was therapy.”

She added about struggling with body dysmorphia in her early days as a model:

“During that part of my life, I was so out of body, disassociating so much... I was so confused by what people saw of me.”

She is now getting ready to make her acting debut in Hulu series ‘Ramy’, which tells of a first-generation American Muslim torn between his family’s traditional and modern American culture.

Bella said about revelling in her Palestinian heritage during shooting: “To go onto a set and see multiple Palestinians, Arabs, and people that are cut from the same cloth as me was really, really beautiful.

She added about her belief speaking out for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict with Israel previously costing her work: “A few companies won’t work with me anymore, and a few people may think I’m crazy.

“But that doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t compare to what Palestinians suffer on a daily basis.”