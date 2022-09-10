Emily Ratajkowski is said to have filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

It comes two months after the model, 31, reportedly split from the 41-year-old amid allegations he repeatedly cheated on her.

Page Six reported on Friday (09.09.22) Emily lodged papers to end their four-year marriage on Thursday at Manhattan’s Supreme Court.

The outlet said it had seen documents that showed the divorce is being contested, meaning issues “are to be litigated”.

Emily and Sebastian first split in July amidst reports the film producer, with whom Emily shares 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, was a “serial” cheat.

A source close to the model claimed they had split in PEOPLE magazine in July and said Emily had turned her focus to parenting.

The insider was quoted saying: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing OK.

“She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have yet commented publicly on the state of their relationship, with the pair last seen together in mid-June on holiday in Italy.

Emily prompted rumours she had split from her husband in July, when she was seen walking in New York without her wedding ring.

Movers were last month photographed moving belongings out of the New York City apartment Emily shared with Sebastian, including furniture, artwork and clothes.

Emily was also seen carrying away a plant.

The model and Sebastian married at a New York court on February 23, 2018, with Emily confirming the news with the Instagram post: “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today.”

She later said she only took “30 seconds” to decide she wanted to marry the ‘Uncut Gems’ producer.

In October 2020, the pair announced they were expecting their first child, but Emily declared it was “something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be”.

She added: “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience.

“There is no one to feel it with me - the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning.

“My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy – another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”