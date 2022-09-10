Catherine, Princess of Wales, wants to "create her own path" with her new title.

The royal, previously known as the Duchess of Cambridge, is sensitive to the fact that she is the first Princess of Wales since her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and while Catherine "appreciates the history", royal insiders have revealed that she plans to make the role her own.

A source told MailOnline: "[Catherine] appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth this week, Catherine and her husband Prince William - who is now heir to the throne - were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The insider added: "The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously."

Passing on his titles to his son, King Charles, 73, announced in his first televised speech to the nation: "Today, I am proud to create [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the ground where vital help can be given."

William and Catherine, both 40, who have three children together, have set their Instagram handle as ‘@princeandprincessofwales’, and their biography for their 14.1 million followers on the platform says: “The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, based at Kensington Palace.”

They have also changed the biography on their @kensingtonroyal twitter account to reflect their new title.