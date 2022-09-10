Rosario Dawson wants to dress up as her 'Star Wars' character at Disney World.

The 43-year-old actress stars as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of 'The Mandalorian' as well as its upcoming spin-off series ' Ahsoka' on Disney+ and would love to take pictures with children at the Disney theme parks in costume, even though she is impressed by the cosplay efforts of others.

She said: "I want to play, I want to be the person who walks around in Disney and takes pictures with kids. I think that'd be dope. I'm really impressed by people's cosplay, though. The folks that I interact with, people get really down sometimes with the details, which are really, really incredible. So, I love that, I think it's great. I'm a cosplayer, so that's fun."

The 'Young Rock' star went on to explain that she has almost finished shooting the 'Ahsoka' series back in May after beginning work on the show on her birthday back in May and claimed that the whole cast and crew have put their "blood, sweat and tears" into the spin-off.

She told Collider: "We started filming on my birthday, May 9th. We're just a couple of months shy of finishing, so. Everyone is really excited about it. Dave [Filoni] has been wanting to tell the story for a while, and everyone's just really showing up and out, like a lot of blood, sweat, and tears going into this, and it feels like, it's interesting is that because of Mando, everyone's really great at making 'Star Wars'."

'Ahsoka' is set to premiere on Disney+ in February 2023.

