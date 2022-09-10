Two UK government departments have been reprimanded by the data watchdog.

The Information Commissioner’s Office have taken action against the Department for International Trade and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for how they handle Freedom of Information requests.

The DIT has been deemed as having the worst response rate among all government departments while the BEIS were also given a warning to improve their standards by the independent watchdog seeking to increase transparency by public institutions and data privacy.

The ICO have urged the two departments to address their “persistent failures” as they shake up their tactics to keep public authorities - who are required to supply the information requested under the terms of the 2000 act that brought them into being - improving their poor records at complying.

John Edwards, the Information Commissioner said: "Accountability and transparency in the work of public authorities is fundamental to democracy and it is the ICO's role to ensure that people's right to access information is protected.

"I advise public authorities to take note and learn lessons from the action we have taken today, as we will be making greater use of our powers under the Act to drive good practice and compliance."

Martin Rosenbaum, a FOI consultant told BBC News: "It is the kind of firm and determined action which has been badly needed to tackle serious failings on FOI in government departments.

"It should make it clear to the public authorities with the worst records on FOI compliance that there are limits to what they can get away with.

If the new Commissioner continues to show much greater determination and effectiveness in enforcing the FOI Act, it will make a big difference to improving how the system can work in practise for the public benefit.”