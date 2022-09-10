Pixie Lott says George Michael’s music “feels like home”.

The 31-year-old pop star grew up listening to the ‘Faith’ superstar - who died from heart disease on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53 - and says his body of work is “steeped in nostalgia” for her.

She said: “For me, George Michael is steeped in nostalgia and anything steeped in nostalgia just feels like home, or the warmest hug.

I grew up listening to him all the time because my mum would always play his albums in the car and throughout the summer. There’s something about the album”

The 'Mama Do' hitmaker - whose real name is Victoria Louise Lott - went on to recall the time she had a “brief hello” with George at a nightclub in London back in 2012, noting that he was "very welcoming" and seemed to be "enjoying life."

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, Pixie wrote: “I had one encounter with George in The Box nightclub in Soho when I was 21. It was just a brief hello as his boyfriend had previously styled my hair but he was very welcoming and seemed to be enjoying life, in some amazing glasses, sat at one of the tables."

Meanwhile, back in June, Pixie tied the knot with her long-time love Oliver Cheshire, 34, at Ely Cathedral - where Pixie was once a member of the girl’s choir as a child- with a guestlist including the likes of her fellow 'Voice UK' judge Danny Jones and her ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-star Emma Weymouth.

A spokesperson for the venue told BBC News: "Pixie is patron of the girls' choir and we were delighted to host the wedding."

She added: "It was very much a friends and family event.”