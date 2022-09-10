Brazil has banned the sale of iPhones without chargers.

The South American nation has prohibited the tech giant from selling their phones without power adapters.

The country’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued the company with a 12.275 reais fine (£2.04m).

Senacon, the Brazilian consumer agency ruled Apple’s choice to not add a charger in the box discriminates against customers as they are offering an “incomplete product”.

Apple have outlined their intentions to appeal the ban, explaining a statement to Reuters they were planning on cooperating with authorities in Brazil to “resolve their concerns,” before saying they had successfully won a number of court rulings in the country on the same matter.

They said: "We are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices."

The ruling was delivered on the same day as Apple announced the upcoming release of their new iPhone 14, 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra in a showcase.

Apple halted adding power adapters and earphones to purchases of an iPhone they debuted the iPhone 12 in 2020, citing ecological concerns as one of their motivating factors.

They said: "Sometimes it's not what we make, but what we don't make that counts,” before adding their were approximately two billion Apple-manufactured chargers out in the world.

Senacon - who have been fighting the decision since last year - found their claim of sustainability were “not enough”, saying the there was insufficient evidence proving their claim. They argued the company could have explored other avenues to ensure environment responsibility was at the heart of their operations that does not involve putting the onerous onto the consumer, such as incorporating the design to rely on USB-C cables.

Senacon also stated that Apple’s decision was making customers buy a second item after buying the phone as the price had not decreased since they removed the charger.

Other authorities have been pushing for charger universality, such as the European Union, who provisionally agreed to make them the only one used in devices.