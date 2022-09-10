King Charles has been formally proclaimed as the new sovereign of the UK at an Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James's Palace on Saturday (10.09.22).

As heir apparent, Charles automatically became King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon (08.09.22) in Balmoral, Scotland, but the Accession Council was called as soon as possible to make the formal announcement.

The ceremony - which was televised live for the first time in history - opened with Lord President Penny Mordaunt, who said: "My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that her most gracious majesty, Queen Elizabeth the second has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022 at Balmoral Castle."

Charles was not present for the first part of the ceremony as he was proclaimed King by the clerk of the council, who said: "Whereas it has pleased almighty god to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles, Philip Arthur George.

"We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons together with other members of her late majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, alderman, citizens of London and others, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by our the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and happy liege Lord.

"Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”

He ended by saying “God Save the King,” which the members of the council chanted back to him in unison.

The proclamation was then signed by Privy Councillors including William, the Prince of Wales, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Mordaunt.

The second part of the ceremony involves the King holding his first Privy Council meeting.

Afterwards, King Charles, 73, will hold a number of audiences in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.

At 2pm, he will meet the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of the cabinet at 2.30pm.

At 3pm he will be joined by leaders of the opposition parties, and at 4pm, there will be a private meeting with the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.