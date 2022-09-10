Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The service will likely be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, and the sermon will be given by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Members of the royal family will be joined at the service by senior UK politicians and former prime ministers.

Heads of state from across the world will also attend the service at the historic church in Central London.

The day of the funeral has been made a bank holiday in honour of Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the service will represent the final stage of a period of national mourning.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the queen's body will lay in state for four days before her funeral.

The monarch - who died on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96 - will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14.09.22), where the coffin will be raised on a platform and draped in the Royal Standard flag.

The Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre will then be placed on top of the coffin.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

"Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel."