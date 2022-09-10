A group of senior MPs have have sworn a new oath of allegiance to King Charles.

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was among the politicians who took the oath of allegiance in a special session of Parliament on Saturday (10.09.22), when MPs and peers gathered for a second day of tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

Truss - who recently replaced Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party - said in Parliament: "I swear by almighty God, that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law, so help me God."

MPs are usually sworn in after each general election. However, as MPs have already pledged their allegiance to the queen and her successors, it's not strictly necessary at this point in time.

Sir Peter Bottomley - who has already taken the oath and is the longest-serving MP in Parliament - said: "There will be further opportunities for all honourable members to take the oath or make the affirmation following her late majesty's funeral.

"There is no procedural requirement to do so."

Meanwhile, Truss previously paid a growing tribute to the late monarch, who died on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96.

She said: "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

"Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

"She ascended the throne just after the Second World War. She championed the development of the Commonwealth - from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations spanning every continent of the world. We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation.

"Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.

"She was the very spirit of Great Britain - and that spirit will endure.

"She has been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

"Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

"In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world."