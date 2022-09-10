Queen Elizabeth showed the world "what it is to be British", according to England coach Gareth Southgate.

The 52-year-old soccer coach has paid a glowing tribute to the queen, praising her "remarkable leadership and lifetime of dignified service".

He said: "In remembering and celebrating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, we are also acknowledging her remarkable leadership and lifetime of dignified service.

"Her values, her dignity, her resilience were an exemplar to us all and she has provided us with stability and reassurance in the best and also most difficult of times."

The Football Association has confirmed tributes will be paid to the queen during their upcoming game against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on September 26.

Southgate said: "The team will have the chance to pay our respects at our fixture with Germany later this month.

"An occasion that will, of course, bring to mind the World Cup final in 1966 and the moment when Her Majesty handed the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore.

"As Wembley and the country falls silent, I will think of that and her 70 years of impeccable duty."

Sarina Wiegman - who coaches the England women's team - has also paid a glowing tribute to the queen.

The 52-year-old coach revealed how the monarch inspired her team to glory at this summer's European Championships.

She said: "This summer she took the time to write to me and my players congratulating us for our success.

"In that letter she called us an 'inspiration for girls and women'. It is you, your Majesty, who was the inspiration with your unrelenting work ethic, leadership, dignity and kindness.

"The national anthem sung with such respect by my players and staff, served as a reminder of what she meant to the country. The words 'send her victorious' - a line written on our shirts, but was also in our hearts."