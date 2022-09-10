Prince William will be more politically neutral than his father has been, according to a royal expert.

The 40-year-old royal has taken on the title of Prince of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (08.09.22), and Katie Nicholl - a royal author - expects him to be more cautious than his father was.

She explained: "William will have learned from his father’s experiences and I think he’s going to be very mindful not to be seen to be interfering in political matters."

The prince has supported various campaigns over recent years, including some relating to conservation, homelessness and mental health.

But Katie expects him to adopt a more circumspect approach to his new role.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I can’t imagine for a moment that’s going to stop. He’ll make his voice heard on important issues - but I think he’ll be careful to sidestep some of the criticism his father came in for."

The prince is also expected to support King Charles' efforts to create a "slimmed down" monarchy.

Nicholas Owen, a former ITN royal correspondent, said: "The king has already started that process of getting fewer members of the royal family on frontline duty, keeping it smaller and therefore cheaper in the long run."

Meanwhile, the prince has paid a glowing tribute to his late grandmother, describing the queen as "an example of service and dignity".

He said in a statement: "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."