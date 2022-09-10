Princess Anne will accompany Queen Elizabeth's coffin to London ahead of her state funeral.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (08.09.22), and her coffin will depart for Edinburgh airport on Tuesday and then be flown to London by RAF Northolt.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the princess - who is the queen's only daughter - will be on-board the flight when it arrives in London.

The coffin is scheduled to arrive at Buckingham Palace at 20.00 GMT on Tuesday, and its arrival will be witnessed by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The queen will lay in state for four days before her funeral on September 19, and members of the public will be given the chance to file past and pay their respects.

The funeral will be attended by members of the royal family, as well as senior UK politicians and world leaders.

The service will mark the final stage of a period of national mourning.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne recently shared some of her fondest memories of her late mother.

The princess recalled having fun on family holidays and she revealed that the queen cherished her time away from the "public gaze".

She told the BBC: "There was a lot going on in those periods ... it was probably the times she most enjoyed.

"Partly because it included all the things she enjoyed - the countryside, the dogs, the horses, and just being out and about - and being able to get away a bit from that public gaze."

King Charles, on the other hand, recalled a moment before the coronation in 1953.

He said: "I shall never forget, when we were small, having a bath and she came in practising wearing the crown before the coronation.

"All those sorts of marvellous moments, I shall never forget."