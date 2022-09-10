King Charles has been officially announced as Canada's monarch.

The 73-year-old king automatically ascended to the throne when Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday (08.09.22), but like in the UK, the accession ceremony in Canada remains a fundamental part of the constitution.

The official ceremony was staged in Ottawa on Saturday (10.09.22), meaning Charles is now officially the head of state in Canada.

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, attended the ceremony and he was joined at the event by Governor General Mary Simon, who is the representative of the British monarch as head of state.

The ceremony also featured a rendition of 'God Save the King' during a 21-run gun salute.

Trudeau, 50, recently thanked the queen for "a lifetime of service".

In a statement following her death, the prime minister said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"For most Canadians, we have known no other Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada’s modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones.

"She would proclaim ‘it was good to be home’ when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection.

"Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service."

Trudeau also revealed that he'll always cherish her "wisdom, compassion, and warmth".

He added: "I know Her Majesty’s service to Canada and Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."