Australia has proclaimed King Charles as Head of State.

The 73-year-old monarch became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms including Australia following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (08.09.22) and has been proclaimed as head of state with a 21-gun salute, in a ceremony presided over by Governor-General David Hurley at Parliament House in Canberra.

Noting the "glorious" 70-year-reign of Her Majesty, he said: "Whereas because of the death of our pleasant and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

"We therefore, general the honourable David Hurley, governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia and members of the Federal Executive Council do now proclaim Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III by Grace of God. King of Australia and his Realms and Territories, head of the Commonwealth.

"And with hearty and humble affection we promise him faith and obedience. This 11th day of September 2022, into the first year of his Majesty’s reign, signed by me as governor general and countersigned by my command by the honourable Anthony Albanese MP, prime minister of the Commonwealth of Australia. God save the King.".

Meanwhile, newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised that he will not hold a referendum on whether Australia should become a republic in his first term, explaining that it is a time to "pay tribute" and mourn for the monarch instead.

He told Sky News: "This is a time to show gratitude for her service to Australia, the Commonwealth, and the world. It is a time to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and to show deep respect and admiration, not to questions about our constitution."