Peter Facinelli is planning to recruit his teenage daughter to babysit his newborn.

'The Twilight Saga' actor welcomed his fourth child - his first with partner Lily Anne Harrison - on Monday (05.09.22) and he's revealed he's hoping 15-year-old Fiona from his marriage to actress Jennie Garth will be on hand to help out with the new baby.

Speaking prior to the new baby's arrival, Peter was asked whether his three elder daughters were excited about the new arrival and he told US Weekly: "Yes! My youngest (Fiona) will be 15 years older than her sibling so she'll be a great babysitter."

Peter is also dad to Luca, 25, and Lola, 19, with Garth, who he divorced in 2013.

Peter and Lily have yet to reveal any more details about the baby - including the name or gender - and the actor explained to the magazine they were waiting to meet the new arrival before deciding.

He added: "We have a few names picked out but we are waiting to meet the little one."

When the baby was born on America's Labor Day holiday, Peter announced the news by posting a black and white picture of the little one's fingers on Instagram.

He added in the caption: "Happy "Labor" Day [heart emoji] Sept 5th, 2022 (sic)"

Despite the couple's decision not to share the baby's gender, actor Drew Powell offered a potential hint to Peter's social media followers by suggesting it could be a boy.

When offering his congratulations to the new parents, he wrote: "Yeahhhhhh!!!! Welcome to the world little Pete! (sic)"