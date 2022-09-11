Idris Elba wants fans to "see themselves" in 'The Beast.'

The 50-year-old actor stars as recently widowed Dr. Nate Samuels who visits a South African game reserve with his two teenage daughters and the trio must fight to survive when stalked by a lion in the and explained that the he wants audiences to "relate" to the survival thriller.

He said: "There's definitely a lot of ingredients in this film, it's a genre film, it's popcorn and it's designed to thrill. But at the same time, we want to add a layer that you care about. In some of these films, you have to have characters that you can relate to and care about and see a little bit of yourself within so that you care whether they get away from the beast or not and that is part of the c."

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' star - has a 20-year-old daughter Isan with his ex Kim Norgaard as well as eight-year-old son Winston with his ex

Naiyana Garth but is currently married to Sabrina Dhowre - went on to explain that although it was a "challenge", he was inspired by his own fatherhood to complete the role.

He told HeyUGuys: "We spoke about how we layer the characters and the people's story into this genre of film and what we led with is the fact that I'm a father and that connection with my children is quite universal. It's always complex and it can be quite unique. It was a challenge for us but I think it worked in the end."

'The Beast' is in cinemas now.