YouTube is permitting creators to offer online courses.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform is allowing users to do free or paid tutorials with their three new features; YouTube Player for Education, Courses and Quizzes.

In a statement, YouTube said: "To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we're launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations.”

They added that the new video player will “improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience."

In addition, YouTube are teaming up education services like EDpuzzle and Purdue University to increase the availability of the new video feature.

The Courses is designed to increase the chances for people to pick up new skills on YouTube, in an effort to compete with platforms such as Udemy or Masterclass.

"Next year, qualified creators can begin offering free or paid Courses to provide in-depth, structured learning experiences for viewers. Viewers who choose to buy a Course can watch the video ad-free and play it in the background."

They have called Quizzes “a new way for creators to help viewers test their knowledge.”

YouTube have already begun bringing out the YouTube Player for Education and will supply a Beta version for Courses in US and South Korea in 2023 with a Quizzes that will come with a beta “over the coming months” before “all creators who have the Community tab” will get to use it next year.