Chrissy Metz dreams of collaborating on a duet with singer/songwriter Hozier.

The 'This Is Us' actress is also a talented singer and fronts her own band - Chrissy and the Vapors - and she's now shared her dream list of performing partners revealing she longs to duet with Hozier, Heart star Ann Wilson and country artist Chris Stapleton.

When asked to name her wish list, she told Us Weekly magazine: "My dream duet partners are Chris Stapleton, Ann Wilson and Hozier."

Chrissy recently opened up about her love of singing - insisting music and acting are actually very similar.

She said: "I love acting and telling stories and relating to the characters, and then helping other people relate to them, but music and acting are so similar. Acting is really a song without actual instrumentation behind it. A monologue is a song - it's just a story that we're all telling."

Chrissy is best-known for her acting talents, but she's actually been working on her music for a long time. She told PEOPLE: "Some people don't know that I've been going back and forth to Nashville for, gosh, five years now - ever since the second season of 'This Is Us'. "I met Jason Halpert - who was Kelly Clarkson's musical director - and he said, 'I don't know how to say this to you but literally a voice is telling me to ask you about music.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh … I want to sing country music.' I got to write with some incredible songwriters, and I realised, 'Oh, this is what I want to do.' "I'm so happy in a writers' room collaborating with people I've never met before and four hours later having a song that could completely change someone's life."