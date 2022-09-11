Elon Musk has discussed putting Starlink technology in Apple products.

The SpaceX founder believes the satellite internet system could one end day become a part of the tech giant’s iPhone after they announced the upcoming release of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and the Apple Watch Ultra earlier this week.

While replying to a post on Twitter, the 51-year-old billionaire said on Thursday (08.09.22): “We’ve had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity. iPhone team is obv super smart.

The potential for collaboration could increase the chance of merging the new emergency SOS service with an increased high-speed internet in areas that would not otherwise get it. However, Elon stressed the need to enable iPhones to recieve Starlink connections.

He added: “For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower.”

Currently, Starlink is used in domestic settings, ships and aeroplanes. People interested in the service are required to purchase the hardware needed to get the high-speed broadband, which is not maximised for mobile devices.

On Tuesday (06.09.2022), SpaceX asked to use the wavelength for smartphones and similar devices, 1.6/2.4GHz.

In a statement, they said: “By granting SpaceX access to [the additional] spectrum, the Commission can provide Americans with more options for mobile satellite services in otherwise unserved areas of the country, as well as other parts of the world, and ensure that consumers everywhere are able to fully harness the growth and development of IoT applications and devices.”

“By ensuring every user has multiple satellites in view from any given point on the ground, SpaceX’s system will have flexibility to deliver robust service, even in a crowded spectrum environment.”