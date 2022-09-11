Joss Stone met her boyfriend in an airport and told him she wanted seven kids.

The 35-year-old pop star has been in a relationship with Amazon worker Cody DaLuz, 31, since 2020 and already has 20-month daughter Violet with him but is now expecting a baby boy and spoke of how she "knew he was the one" when she demanded multiple children when they first met and he stuck around.

She said: "I’d like seven children! I may only end up with two but I like to aim high. Aim high and you might get somewhere close enough.

“I started most conversations in previous relationships for the last seven or eight years with, ‘Nice to meet you… I want seven kids,’ and then I’d wait to see whether they laughed or ran! Cody, though, he was like, ‘All I want is an adoptive Beagle and an adoptive baby.’ I was like, ‘My God, I love you.’ I knew he was the one. And I told him I wanted seven children and he didn’t run a mile."

The 'Never Forget My Love' hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of Raphael Saadiq and Danny Radford - went on to describe her current boyfriend as a "gentleman" and although they are still "getting to know each other", they ultimately want "the same things."

She told The Sunday Mirror: "Cody’s a gentleman – a really lovely, normal, good human being, and it’s quite magical how we got together,” Joss says. “We’re still getting to know each other but ultimately we want the same things, so it just works. I think that he nurtures the fairy tale need in me; he listens to me, and I love that, because I don’t have many people in my life that do that. They all think I’m a bit of a ditz and I find that frustrating. If your partner is not really listening and if they don’t care enough to, it’s not going to work."