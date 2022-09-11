Two million people are expected to gather in London to see Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday (08.09.22) at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign and her daughter Anne, Princess Royal is expected to accompany her coffin back to London on Tuesday where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall, with London police reportedly expecting numbers to equal that of the summer Olympics back in 2012.

A police source told The Times: "It will be like the Notting Hill carnival every day. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. We will open the queue and control it through the normal way. It is like trying to organise something on a similar scale to the London Olympics in a matter of days."

According to a government source, Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, will be chairing daily meetings to oversee the event in an effort to accommodate "as many people as possible" who wish to pay respects to the late monarch.

The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, with a representative for King Charles explaining that the family is now focusing on the upcoming service and are trying to get through the sad time by "honouring" Her Majesty in the best way possible.

The representative said: "I think what the family are genuinely focusing on is the death of Her Majesty the Queen and are united on that. They are trying to get through this period by honouring the Queen as best as possible."