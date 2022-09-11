Queen Elizabeth’s grieving children watched as her coffin arrived in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight.

The British monarch’s oak casket will stay in the throne room after a six hour, 180-mile journey from Balmoral, where she died peacefully aged 96 on September 8.

Tens of thousands of mourners stood for hours in the streets of the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Sunday (11.09.22) to pay their respects to the late monarch as she left Balmoral Castle for the final time.

The hearse bearing the Queen’s coffin arrived at the Palace just before 4.30pm, where it was received by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s cortege then received a guard of honour by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland before the coffin was carried out by pallbearers and taken inside the palace.

It will be moved on Monday (12.09.22) to St Giles’ Cathedral where a huge crowd gathered at midday on Sunday to witness the midday proclamation of King Charles as head of state.

Princess Anne, who had followed the hearse, bowed when her mother arrived at the Scottish Parliament, while her two brothers and Edward's wife Sophie Wessex looked sombre as they received the coffin – draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top.

As the Queen’s coffin passed the Scottish Parliament, Scotland's political leaders – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater and Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton – stood outside Holyrood.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will visit Edinburgh on Monday and join his other siblings walking behind his late mother’s coffin when it is moved from the Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral.

At 7.20pm, the new monarch will hold a vigil at the late Queen’s coffin with other members of the royal family.

The Queen will remain in Scotland until Tuesday night (13.09.22) when the Princess Royal will accompany her late mother from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt.

Her coffin will be met by a Guard of Honour from the King’s Guard as it arrives at Buckingham Palace, and King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will watch as it is carried to the Bow Room where chaplains will keep watch.

There will be a horse and carriage procession through the streets of London at 2.22pm to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14.09.22), with at least one million mourners expected to visit her coffin as the Queen lies in state for four days.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to take turns standing guard in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes, as in 2002 Prince Edward and Charles stood watch over the Queen Mother’s casket.

The Queen will then be laid to rest on Monday, September 19, at 11am – with the state funeral officially declared a Bank Holiday.

A two minute’s silence expected to be held in her honour across the nation at midday.

The Queen’s resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel where her mother and father were buried along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Her husband of 73 years Prince Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join Her Majesty.