Joe Biden is reportedly planning to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with his wife Jill.

The US president is set to go to the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, along with dozens of other world leaders, Mail Online reported on Sunday night (11.09.22.)

It said officials at the White House confirmed he would be attending amid claims world leaders will be urged not to travel to London via private jet or helicopter.

The world’s most powerful leaders instead face being asked to catch a coach service to the venue “because of tight security and road restrictions”, according to the Mail.

King Charles is set to host a welcome night for world leaders at Buckingham Palace the day before his late mother’s farewell.

According to leaked documents seen by Politico, restrictions on space in the royal residence mean only heads of states and their spouses or partners will be invited.

Politico reported a communication from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) was sent to embassies late on Saturday (10,09.22) which said it “regrets that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest's family, staff or entourage may be admitted”.

According to the document, world leaders have also been urged to travel on commercial flights and have been told they cannot use helicopters to travel around Britain, with the FCDO said to be have urged them to take commercial travel “where possible”.

The Queen’s coffin is now resting in Edinburgh before it is carried to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday (12.09.22.)

Her body will then lie in rest until Tuesday (13.09.22), when it will be taken to RAF Northolt by a military plane.

Her Majesty's body will then travel in a public procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14.09.22), where the coffin will be put on an elevated platform and topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

It will be guarded around the clock by soldiers and for the next four days will lie in state until the morning of her funeral on Monday, September 19 at 11am – with the state farewell now officially declared a Bank Holiday.

A two minute silence expected to be held in her honour across the nation at midday.

The Queen’s resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel where her mother and father were buried along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Her husband of 73 years Prince Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join Her Majesty.