Britney Spears feels like a part of her has “died” over her rift with her sons.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, took to Instagram on Saturday (10.09.22) to share her frustrations her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have not seen her for nearly six months.

She also said she doesn’t want to see them unless they start “valuing” her.

Britney added: “Since they’ve been gone, I honestly feel like a huge part of me has died. They were my joy, they were my everything.

“I looked forward to seeing them, and then all of a sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’

“And honestly, I don’t understand how it was so easy for them to just cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Sean and Jayden’s father Kevin Federline, 44, last month said the teens “have decided they are not seeing her right now”, claiming it has been a difficult few months for them since a judge ruled in November to end Britney’s father’s 13-year conservatorship over her.

Britney has taken advantage of her freedom from the agreement by posting almost nude selfies to Instagram, which has left her sons disgusted according to Kevin.

The boys even decided not to attend Britney’s wedding in June to model Sam Asghari, 28, Kevin said.

In a now deleted previous post online, Britney accused her sons of “abandoning” her and being “hateful”.

It was apparently in response to a video posted by Kevin that allegedly showed the singer “screaming” at her sons when they were younger, which has also now been removed.

Britney added in her new Instagram video: “Yeah I do want to be heard, and I'm angry.

“I kind of want to subconsciously offend people because I’ve been offended for so long.

“But I’m afraid to inform you guys I’m not willing to see you until I feel valued… I gave you guys so much attention, it was pathetic.”