Jodie Comer has reportedly been assigned a bodyguard on the set of her latest film following a string of stalker scares.

The Mail on Sunday reports executive producer of ‘The End We Start From’ Benedict Cumberbatch saw to it the 29-year-old got his former minder.

It is understood he had a guard after a woman apparently obsessed with his TV roles as Sherlock Holmes made several trips to the actor’s home in North London.

A source told the publication about Jodie’s apparent new security: “The film’s producers want to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible and, with Jodie’s unpleasant experiences, they didn’t want to take any risks, no matter how small.

“A bodyguard who has previously looked after Benedict was drafted in and other measures have been implemented.

“Jodie’s safety is paramount. She has had some nasty experiences lately.'

In April, Jodie is believed to have been targeted by a fan who turned up at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London while she was performing in one-woman show ‘Prima Facie’ with a bouquet of flowers for the actress.

Weeks later he was said to have been seen “behaving oddly” and security were alerted to his presence.

Last summer, Jodie, who shot to fame after playing hitwoman Villanelle in ‘Killing Eve’, was hit with death threats from a France-based fan.

