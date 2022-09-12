Pete Davidson's sister Casey has shared a heartbreaking tribute to their late father, Scott, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sunday (11.09.22) marked the 21st anniversary of the coordinated attacks by the Islamic group al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001, in the US, which saw two planes crash into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, killing almost three thousand people.

And the 'King of Staten Island' star's 24-year-old sibling has remembered their late firefighter dad, who was just 33 when he lost his life on the front line.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of their dad in his uniform and other pictures of his children with him, including one of Pete draped in his dad's firefighter jacket, she wrote: “This year more then ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl. (sic)"

Casey was just three and her older brother seven when their father passed away.

Pete previously admitted he tried to drown himself after Scott died.

The 28-year-old comedian tried to get his head wedged in the ladder of a swimming pool in "fourth or fifth grade" because he didn't think he could go on with life.

In a 2018 interview, Pete explained: "I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I'm too much of a p****, and my head is too small."

The stand-up - who suffers from borderline personality disorder - turned to comedy after his dad was killed.

He added: "If my dad didn't die, I wouldn't be a comic. I'd be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball couch. I learned what death was. That's something you're really not supposed to learn about until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever.

"To learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of 'F*** it. Whatever, dude.' I'm able to do stand-up and f*** around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened."