Funny Girl star Lea Michele tests positive for COVID-19

Lea Michele has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36-year-old actress has confirmed via social media that she's set to miss several performances of 'Funny Girl', her new show on Broadway, after contracting the virus.

Lea - who plays Fanny Brice in the production - wrote on her Instagram Story: "In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. (sic)"

The former 'Glee' star also confirmed that the virus has hit other members of the 'Funny Girl' team.

She said: "Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out. We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet. (sic)"

Despite her health setback, Lea is already looking forward to returning to her role.

The actress shared: "I cannot wait to get back - You better get ready. See you soon. (sic)"

Lea announced over the weekend that she was taking a break from 'Funny Girl' after being hit with "early signs" of COVID-19 but her tests at that point had been "inconclusive".

The actress only recently started performing in the Broadway show, but she confirmed via Instagram that she was taking a step back from the production after experiencing "symptoms of COVID".

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result - due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows. (sic)"

Meanwhile, a source close to production said at the time: "[There is] an outbreak among the crew and cast, so they're obviously putting safety first."

