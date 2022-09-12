Josh Duhamel has married Audra Mari.

The 49-year-old actor - who was previously married to pop star Fergie, the mother of his nine-year-old son Axl - has been dating the 28-year-old model, since 2019, and the pair tied the knot on Saturday (10.09.22) at the Olivet Lutheran Church in Audra's hometown of North Dakota.

An eyewitness told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They were posing and happily pumping their fists in the air!"

Pictures from the wedding day show the former Miss Teen North Dakota arranging a sprawling white gown complete with matching veil and sunglasses climb into a red sports car with the former 'All My Children' star after the ceremony.

The nuptials come just eight months after Josh - who split from former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie back in 2017 and finalised their divorce two years later after a decade of marriage - initially popped the question to Audra.

At the time, a post on social media showed that the couple were walking around the beach and Josh had put a message-in-a-bottle placed on the sand as a way of carrying out the surprise proposal.

After Audra said yes, 'Transformers' star Josh wrote on Instagram: "It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" (sic)

In response, Aura wrote: "M]y heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel." (sic)

Josh previously claimed that his son Axl was "very excited" about the prospect of getting a stepmother and that both he and Audra "get along great."

He said: "He is very excited about [our engagement]. That was a big part of it. They get along great. It’s been good.."