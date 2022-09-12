Prince Harry has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth's years of service, her "sound advice", and her "infectious smile".

The Duke of Sussex - who has children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has shared a lengthy tribute to his beloved grandmother following her death last Thursday (08.09.22) at the age of 96, and though her passing has brought "great sadness" he will always "cherish" the memories he has with her.

In a statement shared on his and Meghan's Archewell website, which was accompanied by a photo of Harry and the queen, he wrote: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

Harry - who stepped back from royal life two years ago - also made reference to his father's new role as king.

He added: "And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

The prince ended his statement with a message of thanks to his grandmother and his belief she has been reunited with his grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

He wrote: "Thank you for your commitment to service.

"Thank you for your sound advice.

"Thank you for your infectious smile.

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."