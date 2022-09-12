Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a different tone, says Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' became "slightly bigger" in scale than he originally planned.

The 48-year-old director wrote and helmed the original 'Knives Out' movie in 2019, and he admits that the follow-up project is distinctly different in terms of tone and scale.

Rian said: "It had a very different narrative gambit to it in that it was trying something different and unique, and tonally, I was going to go where the characters led me. Which, given the characters in the movie, ended up to a slightly bigger place."

The new movie is set in Greece rather than New England, and Janelle Monae - who plays Cassandra Brand - has revealed that she relished her time on set.

The 36-year-old actress - who stars alongside Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig and Ethan Hawke - told Entertainment Weekly: "We really bonded. During the middle of making a murder mystery film, we really were having murder mystery parties on Saturdays. Every weekend. Rian would send a handwritten note to us all."

Janelle found shooting the movie to be a "fulfilling and rich" experience.

She said: "It was a life-gasm being able to bond with everybody. This is what it's about; the human experience. It's really the people you have these experiences with that makes them so fulfilling and rich."

Meanwhile, Daniel is keen to keep working with Rian.

The 54-year-old actor starred in the original 'Knives Out' movie, and he'd love to work with him again one day.

Daniel - who plays the part of detective Benoit Blanc in the mystery films - said: "It's my second time and I hope we work together for the rest of my life."

