Oprah Winfrey says Queen Elizabeth was “the standard” for public service.

The veteran broadcaster has been dubbed the 'Queen of All Media' and she insisted the late monarch - who died last Thursday (08.09.22) aged 96 - was the "real" queen who made incredible sacrifices over the years in the name of duty.

The 68-year-old star told 'Access Hollywood': “You know, everybody gets called the queen; there really was one. And she is the standard for all the rest of us, whoever get called queens, and the reason she was is because of her service.

“Martin Luther King said that it is the greatest offering anybody can bring to the world is service, because greatness is determined through service, and I think what she did was serve her countrymen and serve everyone for 70 years. And the sacrifice that that takes to make when you’re 25 years old and to say, ‘I’m going to offer myself in sacrifice to my country.’ That’s what she did”

Oprah was among a wide swathe of celebrities who paid tribute to the queen following her passing at her beloved Balmoral, such as Sir Elton John.

The 75-year-old singer said: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand also paid tribute to the late monarch, lauding her for being a "constant" and "respected" internationally.

The 80-year-old entertainer wrote: "Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra."

Paris Hilton also honoured the queen - who reigned for over seven decades - calling her "the original girl boss".

The 41-year-old socialite wrote: "The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP."