Niantic’s 'MARVEL World of Heroes' is set to be released in 2023.

The AR game - which is in the vein of the developers 'Pokemon Go' mobile title - was previewed with a trailer during the D23 fan event at the weekend.

Players will be able to play as their favourite Marvel hero and battle other superheroes.

Niantic’s senior producer Lyza Faylona said: "I love MMORPGs, so I’m most excited about bringing that to the real world. To arrive at a location, view and interact with it through the lens of a Marvel Super Hero is what I’m really excited about.”

Lead game designer Neil Melville added: “We aren’t content with augmenting reality with a single version of the Marvel Universe, and will let you travel to multiple alternate realities in the Marvel Multiverse to engage with different characters and stories in the same location.”

What's more, the card game 'Marvel Snap' was handed an October 18 release date.

You can pre-register for 'MARVEL World of Heroes' at marvelwoh.com.