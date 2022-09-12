Olivia Colman has praised the "dignity" of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The 48-year-old actress - who won a string of awards for her portrayal of the monarch in Netflix drama series 'The Crown' - has paid tribute to the queen following her death at the age of 96 last Thursday (08.09.22).

Olivia told Variety: “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that. She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

The 'Empire of Light' actress also praised King Charles' first address to the nation, in which he paid a touching tribute to his beloved "mama" and vowed to serve with "loyalty, respect and love".

She said: “From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.

“From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side — politics — and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job.”

Meanwhile, Olivia - who took over as the queen in 'The Crown' from Claire Foy - won't be passing on any advice to Imelda Staunton, who will portray the monarch in the final two seasons of the show.

She exclaimed: “No! Who gives Imelda Staunton advice? She will be incredible. I can’t wait to watch her.”

'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan previously paid tribute to the queen and admitted filming would be halted as a mark of respect.

He said: "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

"I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."