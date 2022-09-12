Splatoon 3 shifts 3.45m sales within first 3 days

Published
2022/09/12 12:00 (BST)

'Splatoon 3' has shifted a whopping 3.45 million units in Japan alone within the first three days.

Nintendo confirmed the significant milestone on Sunday (11.09.22), making it the biggest-selling Nintendo Switch game within three days.

The data was collated from both packaged and downloadable versions of the third-person shooter.

The press release adds that: "Nintendo will continue its efforts to deliver Nintendo like entertainment including 'Splatoon 3', and communicate the features and values of Nintendo Switch, which customers can play anytime, anywhere, and with anyone."

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Oprah Winfrey: Queen Elizabeth set 'the standard'
Just Dance 2023 gets new look and 40 bangers
Niantic’s MARVEL World of Heroes coming in 2023
Olivia Colman praises 'dignified' Queen Elizabeth

Recommended