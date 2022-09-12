'Splatoon 3' has shifted a whopping 3.45 million units in Japan alone within the first three days.

Nintendo confirmed the significant milestone on Sunday (11.09.22), making it the biggest-selling Nintendo Switch game within three days.

The data was collated from both packaged and downloadable versions of the third-person shooter.

The press release adds that: "Nintendo will continue its efforts to deliver Nintendo like entertainment including 'Splatoon 3', and communicate the features and values of Nintendo Switch, which customers can play anytime, anywhere, and with anyone."