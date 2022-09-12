Gabrielle Union is keen to make a 'Bring It On' sequel.

The 49-year-old actress starred in the original movie in 2000 alongside Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle has now suggested that she'd love to make a sequel.

Discussing the possibility of starring in another 'Bring It On' movie, she shared: "I've heard many takes over the years, but I'm hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising."

'Bring it On' centred on a champion high-school cheer-leading squad, and its success led to six direct-to-video sequels, none of which featured any of the original cast members.

But Gabrielle has already considered a potential new storyline for her on-screen character Isis, who captained the East Compton Clovers cheer-leading team.

The Hollywood star - who has Kaavia, three, with husband Dwyane Wade - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Imagine if her daughter was, ya know, a high stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There's so many forms of cheer-leading that we don't get to celebrate. The possibilities are endless."

Gabrielle has "been an athlete [her] entire life". However, the actress previously confessed that her cheer-leading skills weren't up to scratch.

Asked about her cheer-leading experience, she replied: "Just in junior high because you didn’t have to be popular to be a cheerleader.

"I’ve been an athlete my entire life, playing soccer, basketball, and softball, but those don’t prepare you for the sport of cheer-leading at all. And you can tell that I struggled because there are a lot of close-ups so it looks like I’m doing the same s*** that everyone else is doing even though I’m not as good.

"I’m matching most of the more dance-heavy choreography, but the more challenging cheer-leading stuff? No."